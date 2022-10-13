6 Winter Fashion Tips for College Students

As the cold weather creeps in, it can be frustrating just trying to know the best way to dress appropriately. You do not want to remain too bundled up and even worse find yourself uncomfortable.

However, you also don’t want to freeze your butt off. So, how do you find the perfect balance? If that’s what you’ve been searching for, then we created this guide for you. In it, you will find fashion tips for college students in winter and how to style each item to make it your own. Here are our 6 top tips:

I. Get a good base layer

The first step to nailing your winter style is to start with a good base layer. This means finding a comfortable and warm top that you can layer other items on top of.

A great option for this is a turtleneck sweater. Not only will it keep you cozy, but you can also style it in several different ways. You can wear your turtleneck sweater with a pair of jeans and boots for a casual look.

Alternatively, you can dress it up with a skirt and heels. It doesn’t really matter what way you choose to style it. You’ll be sure to remain warm all day long.

II. Add a coat or jacket

Once you’re certain that your base layer is taken care of, it’s time to add a coat or jacket. This is key for staying warm while also looking stylish.

A great option for this is a trench coat. It’s the most ideal piece for transitioning from fall to winter.

III. Don’t forget about the scarf

No matter what style you’re going for, a scarf is always a good idea. To begin with, it will certainly keep you warm. Not just that but, it can also add an extra pop of color or cool pattern to your outfit.

And the best part of it all is that scarfs are very much affordable, meaning that you’ll remain with just enough money to pay for college paper writing help from the best essay writing services online.

A great way to style a scarf is by wrapping it around your neck once and letting it drape down. This is a simple and chic way to wear a scarf, and it will keep you warm all winter long.

IV. Invest in a pair of boots

If there is one thing that shouldn’t be missing in your winter wardrobe, it is the boots. Not only are they awesome, but also practical. They’ll ensure that your feet remains warm and dry all winter long.

A great option for boots is a pair of riding boots. They’re stylish, go well with several varied outfit types. And it doesn’t matter whether you want to pair it with jeans or a dress. Riding boots will always look amazing.

V. Layer your clothing

One of the best ways to stay warm in winter is to layer your clothing. This way, you can add or remove layers depending on how cold it is.

A great way to layer your clothing is by wearing a t-shirt under a sweater. This will make it easier for you to remove the sweater if you get too warm. And it’s a great way to add some extra warmth to your outfit.

VI. Accessorize

Finally, don’t forget to accessorize. This is a brilliant way for adding a bit of personality to your outfit and make it your own. A great way to accessorize is by wearing a statement necklace. This will dress up any outfit and most importantly, ensure that you remain warm at the same time.

Winter Fashion Mistakes that May Ruin Your Look

While it’s great to follow the latest trends, there are some winter fashion mistakes that you should avoid. These mistakes can not only ruin your look. They can also make you feel not so comfortable. Here are some of the biggest winter fashion mistakes to avoid:

· Wearing ill-fitting clothing

One of the biggest mistakes is wearing ill-fitting clothing. This can make you look frumpy. Besides, it can be so uncomfortable. Take care to ensure the clothing you choose are not just stylish but also fits well.

Ill-fitting clothing can be especially problematic in cold weather, as it can allow cold air to circulate around your body and lead to a drop in body temperature. In extreme cases, this can even lead to hypothermia. So, when choosing your winter wardrobe, make sure that style isn’t the only thing on your mind— comfort and fit should be your top priority.

· Wearing the wrong shoes

You are not going to have a good time if you wear the wrong shoes in winter. With the wrong shoes chances are high your feet will cold. Not just that, but they’ll also likely slip and fall on the ice.

So, make sure that you choose your shoes carefully. Warm, waterproof boots are a must in winter. It is also wise to avoid open-toed shoes, as they will do nothing to keep your feet warm.

· Wearing light colors

Wearing light colors in the winter may seem like a good idea to stay fashionable, but it’s actually a big no-no. In winter, you want to wear darker colors that will absorb more heat and help you stay warm.

Wearing lighter colors will actually make you feel colder because they don’t absorb as much heat. So just, stick to wearing darker colors if you want to stay warm always!

Closing Thoughts

Fashion is not just for the warmer months- it’s all year round! You can find stylish clothing that will keep you warm and still allow your unique style to shine. Just a little effort goes into putting these outfits together, so don’t let winter get in between what matters most: staying comfortable throughout this challenging season.

Read more fashion articles at ClichéMag.com

Images provided by Flickr, Unsplash, Pexels, Pixabay & Creative Commons