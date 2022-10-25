The idea behind drinking roulette might scare some people off, but it’s actually a lot of fun. Sure, you might be subject to a bit of peer pressure, but that’s the whole point of the game, right? It might even make for the perfect ice breaker at an office party or among friends. Still not sure whether you want to play? We’ll keep it simple. Here’s how to play drinking roulette.

Define the Rules of Your Game

Drinking roulette is a great party game that is perfect for livening up any party or get-together. To play, all you need is a Roulette wheel and some alcoholic drinks. Before starting the game, you need to define the rules of your game. For example, you could make it so that whoever lands on the black number has to drink, or you could make it so that the person with the lowest score at the end of the game has to drink.

However, you choose to play, make sure that everyone understands the rules before starting the game. Once the rules are defined, spin the wheel and let the fun begin!

Choose Your Participants

Before you begin playing Drinking Roulette, you will need to choose your participants. If you are choosing to play with friends, make sure that everyone is on the same page and is comfortable with playing Drinking Roulette.

If you are choosing to play with strangers, be sure to select people who are outgoing and up for a good time. Drinking Roulette is a great way to get to know people, have a good time, and maybe even drink a bit too much. So, choose your participants wisely, set some ground rules, and let the games begin!

Prepare Your Materials

In learning how to play drinking roulette, you’ll need a Roulette wheel, a Roulette ball, and a drinking glass for each player. You’ll also need something to use as chips, like pennies or M&Ms or you can simply play Live Blackjack. Decide how much each chip is worth, 1 drink, 2 drinks, etc., and put the same amount of chips in each player’s glass.

Play the Game

Drinking roulette is a great way to get your friends together and have a good time. The object of the game is to drink all of the beers in front of you. The game is played with two dice. Each player takes turns rolling the dice. If you roll a 7 or 11, you must drink one of your beers. If you roll a 2, 3, or 12, you must drink two of your beers. If you roll any other number, you must drink the number of beers that you rolled. The first person to finish all of their beers is the winner.

Learn How to Play Drinking Roulette Now

If you’re looking for a fun and easy drinking game to play with your friends, then look no further than start learning how to play drinking roulette! Simply follow the instructions in this article and you’ll be playing in no time. And remember, always drink responsibly. Did you find this article helpful in any way? Check out the rest of our blog for more related content.

