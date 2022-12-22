Online slot machines inspired by TV series and shows

Online slot machines that are inspired by popular TV series and programmes are an intriguing addition that can be found in any casino without swedish license Trustly. Any fan of a favourite series will be eager to play a game where they can see their favourite characters, listen to a familiar soundtrack and, what’s more, gain the opportunity to win real money. Here are three popular slot machines with a TV series theme.

Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones is the cult American fantasy series created for HBO, which is an adaptation of George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire novel series. The first episode of the series premiered in April 2011, and for the next 73 episodes, fans followed the adventures of their favourite Westeros characters with bated breath.

The popularity of the series was quickly picked up by gambling operators, and it wasn’t long before more than one Game of Thrones-themed casino boasted a special slot machine referencing the series. Game of Thrones Power Stacks is a 5-reel slot released by Slingshot Studios and Microgaming.

Additional features can be triggered during play and special symbols such as Wild and Scatter appear on the reels to help create a winning combination. Symbols with the likenesses of characters from the TV series appear on the reels, but what really sets the game apart is the ‘stacking’ feature, occupying an entire reel by a single symbol and increasing your chances of winning.

Baywatch 3D

Sunshine Patrol is a 1990s TV series that has become hugely popular in many countries around the world. The Baywatch 3D slot machine with five reels and 30 paylines was created by IGT. Before starting the game, users can choose one of three lifeguards to accompany them through the rounds and offer unique bonus rounds.

During the game, Baywatch 3D may feature rounds of free spins, allowing you to take further spins without having to bet your own money. The gameplay is accompanied by pleasing music and fun graphics. The game features one of the most famous female lifeguards, C.J., played by Pamela Anderson.

The bonus round featuring her involves rescuing a drowning man before the time limit expires. The reward is free spins. The slot allows you a lot of freedom and to decide for yourself how much you want to bet on selected win lines.

Britain’s Got Talent Megaways

Britain’s Got Talent is a show that has gained incredible recognition in all the countries that have taken out a licence to show the struggles of their local talent. The most popular editions are the American and British ones, and it was the latter that inspired Ash Gaming studio to create a slot machine using the Megaways technique called Britain’s Got Talent.

The slot is an excellent choice not only for fans of the exciting programme. The available features and game mechanics allow you to get interesting bonus features and admire the polished graphics and sounds. The slot machine has six reels, with a different number of symbols on each reel. In total, a player can win in 117,649 ways, which is typical of all Megaways games. It also means that you have many more chances to win on each spin.

Prizes are awarded in a cascading fashion which means that when you get a win, the winning symbols disappear and new symbols immediately jump in their place. This happens until there is another win.

Read more entertainment and casino articles at ClichéMag.com

Images provided by Flickr, Unsplash, Pexels, Pixabay & Creative Commons