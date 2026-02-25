How to meet the Australian Student Visa 500 requirements is often the first thing students research once they seriously consider studying in Australia. For many international students, the decision comes after months of planning, comparing universities, and imagining life on a new campus in a new country. Australia’s strong education system, modern learning facilities, and multicultural environment make it an attractive choice—but before that journey begins, understanding the visa process is essential.

Studying in Australia requires more than just choosing a course or university. International students must meet the eligibility criteria set by the Department of Home Affairs to ensure they are genuinely coming to Australia for education. Being aware of these requirements early and preparing the right documents can make the student visa process far less stressful and much more manageable.

What Is the Student Visa Subclass 500?

The Student Visa (subclass 500) allows international students to turn their study plans into reality. It permits students to come to Australia—or remain there—to study full-time at a CRICOS-registered education provider. This includes a wide range of approved courses, including English language programs, vocational training, higher education degrees, and research programs.

Once granted, the visa allows students to stay in Australia for the duration of their course, which may be up to 5 years, depending on their enrollment. It provides international students with a legal pathway to focus on their studies, settle into student life, and make the most of their educational experience in Australia.

To meet the requirements, you must demonstrate that you are eligible, genuine, and prepared for your studies in Australia.

Providing a Confirmation of Enrolment (CoE)

To begin your student journey in Australia, you must be enrolled in a full-time course registered on the Commonwealth Register of Institutions and Courses for Overseas Students (CRICOS). When applying for the Student Visa (subclass 500), you must submit a Confirmation of Enrolment (CoE) for all intended courses. If a CoE is not provided at the time of lodgement, the student visa application will be considered invalid and cannot be processed. Your CoE must remain valid when a decision is made on your application. A CoE becomes invalid if it is cancelled or if the course is completed. If you complete a course but still need a student visa, you must attach a new CoE to ImmiAccount and remain enrolled.

Be a Genuine Student

When applying for a Student Visa (subclass 500), you must be a genuine student seeking entry to Australia for study. This means you should be able to clearly show that studying in Australia is the primary reason for applying for the student visa. Your intention to study must be genuine and aligned with your education plans, as this forms an essential part of your visa assessment.

Overseas Student Health Cover (OSHC)

You must have valid Overseas Student Health Cover (OSHC) for the entire duration of your stay in Australia to meet Student Visa (subclass 500) requirements. OSHC must be arranged through an approved Australian provider and be in place before your visa can be granted.

Health and Character Requirements

Student visa applicants must meet health and character standards set by the Australian Government. This may include:

Completing required health examinations

Providing police clearance certificates if requested

These checks help ensure you are fit to study and pose no risk to the Australian community.

English Language Proficiency

You may be required to provide evidence of English language proficiency to show you can successfully undertake your chosen course. English requirements vary by course and education provider, so you should check the specific criteria with your institution.

Passport and Identity Documents

You must hold a valid passport, which serves as your primary identity document and should be valid for your intended stay in Australia.

Lodging Your Application Through ImmiAccount

Once all requirements are met, you must lodge your application online through ImmiAccount. This is where you submit documents, pay the visa fee, and track your application status.

To Sum Up

Meeting the Australian Student Visa 500 requirements starts with the right preparation. At ImmiVisa, we guide students through every step to ensure a smooth and compliant visa application process.

Read more education articles at ClichéMag.com

Images provided by Deposit Photos, BingAI, Adobe Stock, Unsplash, Pexels, Pixabay Freepik, & Creative Commons. Other images might be provided with permission by their respective copyright holders.