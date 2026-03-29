You could be forgiven for thinking that in 2026, marketing is all done digitally. But in-person exhibitions and events remain an important part of the marketing mix.

Such events offer a unique opportunity for companies to cultivate those relationships that really convert.

Add to that the fact that decision makers and those who control the purse strings at a business are often the ones who choose to attend such events, and it’s easy to see why exhibitions remain relevant.

Find out more below.

Face-to-Face Interactions

Meeting face-to-face remains a vital part of engaging with leads, as face-to-face meetings often help build trust faster than online communication.

Indeed, research shows that a significant majority of professionals still prioritise in-person meetings – 78% of people say that face-to-face interaction is essential for networking and business relationships.

Furthermore, authenticity is a watchword in the current event space. Nowadays, attendees prize genuine back stories over flashy sales pitches and dazzling digital campaigns, and as such exhibitions are the perfect opportunity to let leads hear your authentic voice in a person-to-person setting.

Quality Leads

Expositions and trade events are choc full of decision makers and interested buyers.

In fact, they are a captive audience during the event, and you can be sure they are attending because they are on the lookout for something new and interesting.

This means that expositions do a lot of lead filtering and triaging for you, as you can be sure that those in attendance are sufficiently advanced down the sales funnel to make them worth pursuing.

Interactive

A trade show is an ideal opportunity to give interested parties a hands-on demonstration or up-close-and-personal view of what you have to offer at one of your exhibition stands.

It can be rare nowadays in an increasingly online world to give your would-be users a tactile and first-person encounter with your offering, and expositions are ideal for this.

This often encourages them to ask questions, request more information, or simply sign up for follow-ups, turning visitors into potential leads.

Market Trends

By attending an event in person, you also keep your finger on the pulse of what is happening in your sector or field.

A trade event is not just a good opportunity to hook up with would-be buyers and clients, but also a chance to see what your competitors are doing.

By engaging directly with event attendees, you can:

Identify emerging market trends

Understand customer needs

Analyse competitor strategies

Conclusion

Despite the prevalence of digital marketing, in-person events like trade shows and exhibitions continue to occupy an important role in the sales and marketing process.

B2B buyers increasingly prize authenticity and the personal touch that comes with a trade exhibition or show in a world that can otherwise seem a bit faceless.

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