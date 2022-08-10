How to Choose a Plastic Surgeon: 4 Key Questions to Ask

Everybody wants to feel and look good, but we often dream of improvements without the clues to tackle them. That is why we look to plastic surgery. However, when choosing a plastic surgeon, there are a few key questions to ask to ensure that your procedures will be performed by a certified trained professional.

Read on for four key questions on how to choose a plastic surgeon.

1. What Is the Plastic Surgeon’s Experience?

Choose a surgeon with plenty of experience performing the procedure you are interested in. A surgeon with at least five years of practice and who has routinely done the procedure is most preferred.

They should be able to provide valuable data on success rates, including before and after pictures of patients who have had the same plastic surgery procedures.

2. Is My Plastic Surgeon Board Certified?

When seeking the best plastic surgeon, it is important to ask about credentials. Make sure the surgeon is certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery.

It is also essential to ask about the surgeon’s hospital affiliation. A good surgeon will have privileges at a reputable hospital. You can check a surgeon’s credentials by calling the hospital and asking about the surgeon’s privileges.

3. How Good Is My Plastic Surgeon’s Reputation?

There are many ways to find a reputable plastic surgeon. One way is to ask for referrals from friends or family members who have had plastic surgery. Another way is to search online for reviews of different surgeons.

When you have a list of potential surgeons, you should schedule a consultation with each one. It is also essential to make sure you feel comfortable and feel like you can trust the surgeon and that they have your best interests in mind.

4. What Are the Plastic Surgeon’s Policies?

Inquire about the anesthesia used during the procedure. You’ll want to know if the surgeon is certified to administer anesthesia and if they’ve used it before for your procedure. It would be beneficial if you also inquired about anesthesia’s risks and side effects.

Surgery time can vary depending on your surgery, so it would be better to ask the surgeon to estimate how long the surgery will take and whether any special considerations could impact the surgery time.

A surgeon should have post-operative care and a follow-up plan so that patients can feel assured about going through the plastic surgery of their choice. For example, The Maercks Institute provides abdominoplasty (tummy tuck) by Dr. Maercks and takes care of their patients throughout their surgical journey.

How to Choose a Plastic Surgeon

Choosing the right plastic surgeon is key to a successful procedure if you’re considering cosmetic surgery. Ask about your plastic surgeon’s experience and credentials. Inquire about their reputation and policies.

These questions will assist you on how to choose a plastic surgeon, narrowing your surgeon options, and making an informed decision about your procedure. Don’t stop getting smart about your health now.

If you enjoyed this helpful guide, read our other blog posts for more insights and ideas.

Read more beauty and plastic surgery articles at ClichéMag.com

Images provided by Flickr, Unsplash, Pexels, Pixabay & Creative Commons