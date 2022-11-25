7 Trendy Piercings Popular Among Celebrities

If there’s one trend that has stayed with us since the 1990s, it’s body piercing. It’s not going anywhere anytime soon; it’s only getting more popular. Nearly a third of people in the U.S. have at least one area of their body pierced, and almost 40% of those with piercings have two or more areas pierced at once. Traditionally, we think of ear piercings as the most popular option, but so many other types are growing in popularity every year. From eyebrow piercings to lip rings, visible piercings have been common for years and are an increasingly hot topic among young people today.

Nostril piercing

For decades, nostril piercing was only seen in people who were part of the Indian subcontinent, and even then, not all of them had it. Over time, this type of piercing has become more and more common in the West. It is also quite popular with men as celebrities like Zayn Malik, and Chris Brown can be seen supporting this look. Nostril piercings can take up to six weeks to heal, and once your piercing is healed, you can choose from various jewelry options, from simple studs to more elaborate hoops.

Helix Piercing

You’ll notice that many celebrities, including Miley Cyrus and Ariana Grande, have this piercing. A helix piercing is where a ring, stud, or any other jewelry piece is put through your ear’s upper part. It’s best suited to people with a wider ear since the jewelry has to be put through the hole from the side. Helix piercings can be done on either one or both ears. It’s simple, but it can make a huge difference to your face. If you decide to get one, keep in mind that it will take time for the piercing to heal. During this time, it’s important to keep the piercing clean and avoid touching it as much as possible to reduce the risk of infection.

Snakebite Piercing

The snakebite piercing is considered on the edge of mainstream culture, so you might need to learn what it is. The snakebite piercing is placed at the top of the ear and is meant to imitate a snakebite. It is usually a piercing done in conjunction with a helix piercing. The snakebite piercing has become more popular in recent years thanks to celebrities like Rihanna. While snakebite piercings may have originated to look like a wound inflicted by a snake bite, the modern iteration of the piercing is meant to appear like snake fangs piercing the ear.

Labret Piercing

Celebrities like Christina Aguilera and Cardi B illustrate how Labret Piercings can add to your looks. While many people might see a mouth piercing and think it looks painful, it’s one of the most common piercings in the world. The labret piercing is a lip piercing done through the lower lip. It is typically done horizontally, but it can also be done vertically. The piercing is done with a curved barbell, but it can also be done with a flat labret stud. A labret piercing can be as small or as big as you want it to be.

Septum Piercing

Septum piercings have been around for centuries, but they’ve recently become popular again thanks to celebrities like Lady Gaga and Bella Thorne. Septum piercings are done by making a small hole in the cartilage between the nostrils. Then, a piece of jewelry is inserted through the hole. The most common type of jewelry for septum piercings is a small hoop or a barbell. The process of getting one is relatively painless. The pain level is usually compared to getting your ears pierced, and it takes a long time to heal. The healing process can take up to 4 months, so you need to be prepared for that.

Naval Piercings

Naval Piercings are also known as belly button piercings. It can be done on both men and women, but they are more commonly seen in women. These piercings are becoming increasingly popular, with celebs like Beyoncé and Kim Kardashian having this style, and it’s easy to see why. They’re a great way to add a little personality to your outfit, and they can make a statement. Plus, they’re relatively easy to get. The most popular option is a barbell, a straight bar with a ball on each end, but you can also get a ring.

Eyebrow Piercings

There’s no doubt that eyebrow piercings are one of the hottest trends right now. Celebs like Justin Bieber and Jungkook slay this look. Eyebrow piercings are usually done with a barbell, a long, thin bar with a ball at each end. The barbell is inserted through the eyebrow, and the balls sit at the top and bottom of the piercing. This type of piercing is usually less painful than other types and heals relatively quickly. The most popular spot is the outer edge of the eyebrow, but you can also get it done in the center or even the inner edge.

