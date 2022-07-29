Moving Tips for a Smooth and Easy Process

We all know how chaotic moving can be. If you know you have a move coming up, you might already be pulling your hair out from the stress of it all. Getting everything planned and organized, packing away your whole life and reorganizing a new home – it’s a lot of work but it’s also a pretty exciting adventure.

If you want to avoid letting the stress take over your life, here are four simple tips that could make the entire process a little easier, a little smoother and a lot more manageable.

Schedule Everything

The first steps you need to take care of is scheduling whatever needs to be scheduled as soon as you know your moving dates. Book everything as far in advance as you can – a moving company, auto shipping, flight tickets and any other services that need to be scheduled.

Leaving these to the last minute can create some serious chaos and give you more stress than necessary. Once everything is scheduled and planned you can focus on other details and getting things done.

Start Packing Early

Ideally, you should start packing weeks in advance. The earlier you start packing, the smoother the weeks and days leading up to your move will go. Nobody wants to wake up on moving day with a bunch of items still lying around their home, needing to be frantically shoved in boxes.

Start with items you won’t need for the next few weeks (books and out-of-season clothes are a good example) and slowly pack more items as the weeks go by. Label your boxes carefully and with as much detail as possible and try to place items you’ll need first in your new home at the very top.

Declutter As You Go

While you’re packing, there’s no better time to declutter your house. Before mindlessly throwing things into boxes, first ask yourself whether these things are really needed. Have you used the item in the past 6 months? Will it have a place in your new home?

Reducing your clutter before entering a new home will make the packing process easier, the unpacking process quicker and your new home will feel fresher and more organised too.

Plan Your Meals

Moving often leads people into a downward spiral of endless takeout. Cooking is tough when your kitchen equipment is all in boxes and you’re exhausted from the moving process. A few takeout meals here and there are okay and totally normal, but if you want to avoid the negative effects on your health and bank account, pre-make a few meals that you can easily reheat and eat while you’re in between homes.

If you’re not a keen meal-prepper, consider using a meal delivery service for a week or two. Try to opt for a service that delivers ready-made meals rather than ingredients you need to prepare yourself since you might not have the space or equipment for cooking for a few days after the move.

