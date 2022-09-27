Cannabis is the Next Big Thing in the Mental Health Industry

Cannabis is being used by many people for a variety of reasons and has been found to be helpful for mental health issues. Cannabis has strong potential as an effective alternative to existing treatments. For its various applications cannabis product is very different from other drug products.

Cannabis products like Delta 9 gummies have found their application in the following areas:

Depression and Anxiety

Cannabis is used in treating depression on its own and as an adjunct to other medications. It’s also used to combat anxiety that often accompanies depression. Like opioids, cannabis has been used to treat bipolar disorder, but unlike opioids, it is not a factor in the development of depression or anxiety disorder.

THC, the primary psychoactive constituent of marijuana, has decreased feelings of depression and anxiety. Further, many people report that cannabis impairs a person’s ability to experience or express depression or makes them less depressed.

Anxiety disorders are among the most common mental health issues and can occur at any age. Cannabis has been used for anxiety for thousands of years; it is one of the oldest recorded treatments for anxiety. Licensed doctors prescribe it for generalized anxiety disorder, panic disorder, PTSD, and other related conditions.

Autism

Cannabis is used for autism and has been for about 20 years. The symptoms that autistic children experience that improves with cannabis include irritability, hyperactivity, aggression, and anxiety. Other symptoms include self-injury, anger, destructiveness, and repetitive behaviors.

The effectiveness of cannabis in treating these symptoms was discovered almost accidentally by some parents of autistic children who found that marijuana eased their child’s uncontrollable behavior.

CBD found in Marijuana is increasing in popularity as a treatment for autism, although it is not believed that CBD alone is sufficient. It is thought that the combination of CBD with THC offers the best effect in calming autistic children.

Panic Attacks

Delta 8 THC is the newest cannabinoid to show promise in reducing or eliminating the intensity of panic attacks in some individuals. Delta 8 THC is an effective treatment for what is known as “intermittent explosive disorder,” a rare mental health condition characterized by violent outbursts triggered by seemingly minor provocations.

In addition, there is increasing evidence that it can be an effective treatment for PTSD. Delta 8 THC is a valuable treatment for panic disorders, in addition to the more common treatments of SSRIs and antidepressants.

Addiction

Cannabis has shown great promise in helping individuals overcome addictions to cigarettes, alcohol, and other substances. In some cases, CBD has proved to be better than the addicting substances themselves at reducing cravings.

Cannabis may help patients kick their opioid addiction. Studies have shown that using cannabis alone or in conjunction with replacement medications may reduce the side effects of withdrawal and reduce cravings. One study indicates that using THC may reduce the chance of relapse among recovering addicts who have stopped using opioids.

Therapeutic

Delta 9 THC is the primary psychoactive constituent of marijuana. It helps reduce the symptoms associated with anorexia, arthritis, glaucoma, and multiple sclerosis. As a result of these uses, the Food and Drug Administration has approved several synthetic cannabinoids for therapeutic use.

Epilepsy

Research has shown that CBD can significantly reduce seizures in epileptic children and adults more effectively than any other anti-seizure drug on the market today. Research has suggested that it may stop seizures by altering the response of brain cells to electrical stimuli.

This could occur by decreasing activity or excitability in a particular part of the brain responsible for the electrical activity or by stopping specific chemical reactions in cells that lead to abnormal messages being sent between neurons.

Pain

Cannabis product is used for pain relief in cancer, HIV/AIDS, and multiple sclerosis patients. It is also used for neuropathic pain in diabetes and spinal cord injuries. Cannabis is an effective treatment for chronic pain associated with multiple sclerosis, fibromyalgia, arthritis, migraine headaches, and cancer.

Insomnia

Cannabis has been used as a sleep aid for thousands of years. Delta 9 THC has shown effectiveness in reducing insomnia in studies; however, the primary constituents of cannabis are more effective at this purpose.

The cannabis product is natural medicine. It is non-toxic, safe for use, and can be used for the treatment of dozens of diseases. In most cases, cannabis is more effective and safer than many drugs for treating the same conditions.

Pharmaceutical companies and government agencies have been preventing the use of cannabis products for years because they are so effective and affordable.

Read more CBD and marijuana articles at ClichéMag.com

Images provided by Flickr, Unsplash, Pexels, Pixabay & Creative Commons