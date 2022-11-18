7 Ideas for Self Gifting This Christmas, Because you Deserve It

It may be a month before Christmas, but it is never too early to start shopping for Christmas gifts, especially if they are for ourselves! Instead of expecting your friends, significant other, or family members to give you the perfect Christmas present, this Christmas, show yourself some love and give yourself something you have always wanted.

Here are 7 of our favourite self gifting ideas for Christmas this year.

1. Scented candles

Apart from those with sensitive noses, a scented candle is a perfect gift for yourself this Christmas. Light up your favourite scent in time for the upcoming year. Fruity scents are definitely recommended to brighten up the atmosphere, as well as sage or eucalyptus for a relaxing and calming aroma.

2. Hot air brush

If you haven’t heard of hot air brushes, or hair dryer brushes, where have you been? These hair tools are the next best thing since detachable brush heads, and are relatively less damaging compared to hair straighteners or flat irons. If you’re looking to add volume and shine to your hair, a hot air brush is the tool that you need to achieve this! Remember to use heat protectant before styling your hair, though.

3. Makeup

An obvious gift to yourself of course would be makeup! How about precision duo contour pots, a new shade of lipstick, or that white eyeliner you’ve been eyeing up? Purchase that makeup item that’s been on your wishlist forever or use this as an opportunity to stock up on your favourite makeup items this Christmas.

4. Self-care package

What is a better way to say ‘I love you’ to yourself than gifting yourself a self-care package for Christmas? This can include face masks, chocolates, small candles, bath bombs, and anything else that will help you relax and feel at ease amidst the busy seasons during Christmas and New Years. Don’t feel guilty for taking some time to yourself – you’ve deserved it after the chaotic year of 2022!

5. Trending fashion item

Did you know that oversized blazers are a hot fashion piece that is trending for spring 2023? If you like to stay on top of the latest fashion trends, get ready for 2023 by purchasing an oversized blazer to add to your wardrobe for in vogue outfits. Go big or go home, right?

6. Perfume

Perfume is an underrated gift that you could be giving to yourself this Christmas. It doesn’t have to be a luxury brand – you can even make your own custom perfume! Remember that you are treating yourself this Christmas, and you should definitely treat yourself to a lovely 100ml of your favourite eau de parfum, or eau de toilette if you prefer light scents.

7. Bath salts

Last but not least on our list is bath salts. Of course, a bathtub is a requirement for this so if you don’t own one, you might have to skip this one. Bath salts have a range of benefits, and sea salt baths in particular can help relieve stress and reduce skin inflammation and irritation. Pamper yourself this Christmas with a sea salt bath – and the best thing about it? There are different sea salts and even scents you can experiment with.

