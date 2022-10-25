The how, why and Where of Wearing a ‘Penguin Suit’

The penguin suit is the most classic example of men’s formalwear. From red carpets to wedding receptions, the penguin suit can be seen everywhere! There’s something charming about the classic tuxedo paired with a black tie, we must admit. Perhaps this is why so many Hollywood movies feature such a combination! From James Bond to The Matrix, a penguin suit or tuxedo has become synonymous with the formalwear of a gentleman. Still, despite their widespread popularity, making a penguin suit work for you is easier said than done.

If you want to know how to style your tuxedo, where you should be wearing it and why, continue reading our article for some expert advice!

How to wear your penguin suit

In the past, the standards for formalwear were not so blurred. The Victorians had countless pamphlets detailing the right standards of dress, and there were suits and overcoats and shirts for every conceivable event. Nowadays, we’re not so stringent on the rules. However, we do have some reliable tips on how to wear a penguin suit with style and gusto!

Wear the right shirt – Not all shirts for men are created equal. For a penguin suit, you’ll need to acquire a classic tuxedo shirt: white, crisply ironed and made from 100% cotton. Double cuffs and a classic collar are always a bonus, too! Choose good shoes – While we can’t all afford shoes made from the finest Italian leather, we do recommend wearing a smart pair with your tuxedo. Don’t overcomplicate things – There are so many accessories that come with a fancy suit, it’s overwhelming. Ultimately, you don’t need a tie pin, pocket square, braces, a pocket watch and whatever else you’re recommended: your bow tie and cufflinks will do. Let your suit speak for itself!

Why should you be wearing a penguin suit?

Well, not only should you be wearing a penguin suit if the occasion demands it, there are a whole host of reasons why wearing one is a good idea!

Timeless – A good penguin suit will never fall out of style, and it hasn’t in hundreds of years! Confidence – Wearing a well-made suit can actually improve your confidence – yes, this has been researched and proven! Adaptable – While penguin suits belong in certain events and not others, elements of the tuxedo can be altered to suit almost any occasion. Wear a tie instead of a bowtie, casual chinos instead of jeans – the possibilities for dressing down are endless.

Where to wear your penguin suit

There are many events where the classic tuxedo isn’t only a common sight, but an expected one. Funerals, weddings, receptions, even certain birthday parties – these are all events with a strict dress code where a penguin suit would be preferable. Sometimes, business conferences and charitable balls also require the classic black suit and bowtie! Don’t worry, you’ll often see the dress code specified on the initial invite. If you don’t, we always recommend clarifying with the event organisers themselves! Of course, there are exceptions to the formal rule.

For example, we don’t advise you to wear a penguin suit on a daily basis. Of course, if that’s your stylistic choice, go for it! But, wearing a tuxedo into the workplace or a casual luncheon will surely be out of place. This is because the tuxedo is such a formal outfit, and carries the weight of this association. It can appear too severe on certain occasions, no matter how professional the setting might seem.

Read more fashion articles at ClichéMag.com

Images provided by Flickr, Unsplash, Pexels, Pixabay & Creative Commons