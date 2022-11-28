A white shirt has long been paired with blue jeans, a stylish outfit for any engagement! In fact, the sight of this fashion combination is so well known, many people often wonder: what is it about a white shirt and blue jeans that works so well? We’re here to answer this curious question. Read on for more insight into exactly why a white shirt works so well with blue jeans.

Colour co-ordinated

Although blue and white might not be complementary colours on the colour wheel, white is an achromatic colour that goes with anything! We use white paint as the base for many different shades in painting, so it makes good sense that a white shirt and blue denim would appear wonderfully colour co-ordinated. Indeed, pairing these two colours together creates a crisp, clean feeling that enhances an outfit. Plus, blue denim goes with anything too! Black shirts, pink shirts, yellow shirts – blue denim really is a staple of any good wardrobe.

Gender neutral

A white shirt works so well with blue jeans because it’s a suave, sophisticated and gender neutral outfit! Anyone can rock a white shirt and blue jeans, no matter your usual style. This means a white shirt and blue jeans are more versatile than you might think, able to be worn to any event by anyone, anywhere! Their great versatility as clothing items – both separately and together – is a major reason why they work so well together. As the infamous saying goes, teamwork makes the dream work, and this style combination certainly makes this true!

Perfectly smart-casual

Gone are the days of struggling through your wardrobe to find an outfit for a work soiree, or a casual catch-up with friends. A white shirt and blue jeans complement each other perfectly for both of these events, although one engagement might demand more formality than the other! This is because, although we usually associate white shirts with formal ‘black-tie’ events and jeans with friendly get-togethers, in tandem with one another, they balance each other out.

Just right for any weather

Whether it’s hot, cold or somewhere in-between, a white shirt and blue jeans cover a range of different climates as an outfit. White reflects heat so the summer sun doesn’t overwhelm you, and denim can insulate against colder temperatures so you don’t freeze during autumn or winter! This outfit is just right for any weather.

