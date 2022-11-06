What to Wear With Navy Blue?

Just in case you haven’t heard, navy blue has fast become the new black. Long gone are the days where it was a fashion faux pas to pair black and navy, to mix navy blues and pair them with other colors fearfully. Whether you’re a fan of navy blue or not, whether it’s a navy print or just a solid, the possibilities are absolutely endless when it comes to answering the question, “What should I wear with these navy blue slacks?” Fear not, just about any color in your closet will do, as long as you like the way you look. Afterall, self confidence is always going to be your best accessory.

Navy Blue

The monochromatic look is quite dashing. Pairing navy blue dress shirts for men with a navy blue suit or just navy slacks alone is very striking. Even if the two navies aren’t an exact match, the vibe it gives is truly bold and strong.

White

A classic white anything will always look beautiful with a navy blue. Whether it’s white shoes, belt or suspenders, white is going to give you a big contrast that highlights the richness of the navy. You absolutely cannot go wrong with pairing these two colors together in a casual or formal setting.

Blue

Of course you can wear other shades of blue with navy. Think of a self portrait that only uses shades of one color. It’s sure to be a thought provoker. Lighter blues in particular create a great contrast without stealing the show. A pale blue will work in formal and informal situations and it complements a range of complexions, so you’re guaranteed to look amazing.

Pink

Pink isn’t always at the top of lists, but it will definitely get some attention. Whether you go for a soft and barely noticeable pink or a bold and bright hot pink, everyone will know that you are a decision maker. Paler pinks are great for more formal instances, but if you’re looking for a little spice in your life, a deep, bold pink is where you want to be. The richness of the navy and a bold pink will allow both to shine equally.

Accessorizing

If you find that you’re not ready to go full tilt with your navy pairings, perhaps you’ll be more comfortable with coloring up your accessories. A pair of red suspenders, a bright orange pocket square or a yellow tie with navy polka dots are just some of the color combinations you can choose to put together an out of this world navy blue centered outfit. And let’s give an honorable mention to a color combo that you may not have given any thought to, brown and navy. Envision yourself in a pair of cognac shoes and a matching belt with a navy blue suit with a white shirt and navy tie. You’re going to turn heads and hearts.

Navy blue is a classic color that belongs in every person’s closet. Its versatility is rivaled only by that of black and white. These three colors are the foundation of any great wardrobe, and if you’re committed to exuding the self confidence that Hollywood heartthrobs are known for, you’ll give some of these pairings a try. You’re going to look grea