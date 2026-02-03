Catherine Zeta-Jones Reveals Her Social Circle Preference Away From 'Hollywood Types'





Catherine Zeta-Jones is not your average social butterfly according to Hollywood standards!

The actress is giving an inside look into how she maneuvers the social circle in her life, which revolves around the businesspeople of Wall Street and New York City.

Catherine Zeta-Jones and her family were in the news towards the end of last year after their son had a controversial outing on CNN’s Scott Jennings show.

Catherine Zeta-Jones Has Never Been Caught ‘L.A. Schmoozing’

Zeta-Jones explained that she has lived on the East Coast for many years alongside her husband, Michael Douglas. She noted that she is unsure about how to answer the question of her living arrangement being detrimental to her career or not, because “I’ve never been in L.A. schmoozing.”

The star shared that her social life hardly involves “Hollywood types,” as she spends more time with “New York business people, Wall Street people, art people.” According to her:

“Our friends and our people we bump into are different from what I would be if I were in L.A., and that’s not detrimental to L.A. and people who live there at all; it’s just I swing in a few different roundabouts here in the city.”

Zeta-Jones added that she enjoys going to people’s fancy houses in the Hamptons to look at art and usually collect pieces, which is a new adventure for her. When she is not collecting art on trips with her partner, she is packing her essentials to capture art in its rawest form.

“I took $60,000 worth of Leica cameras that I’d been collecting all my life. Talk about art — I mean, just to be in that environment, you look around, and it’s just the most amazing natural art,” the actress emphasized to PEOPLE.

The Oscar Winning Actress Touched On Her Childhood Experience Shaping Her Acting Career

As shared by The Hollywood Reporter, the star, during an interview two years ago, touched on her early career in film and how she cut her teeth on dancing and singing in Wales, which in turn helped her Hollywood career.

As a child star, Zeta-Jones recalled winning a national talent contest at the age of 10, which then set the tone for her career in London stage productions.

“I started very young, too, in the theater. I’m certainly not a young chick. I’ve been in the industry for a very long time, and I’ve loved every minute of it,” the actress raved.

From there, she also spoke about dealing with rejections way early on her journey when she auditioned in London to get on the stage. She eventually broke out when she got a lead role in the musical “42nd Street,” at just 17, after serving as the second understudy to the show’s star.

She then faced the hurdle of auditioning for acting roles and was rejected on several occasions where she auditioned. By 1991, luck smiled on her, and she got a role in the comedy “The Darling Buds of May,” which made her a household name in the UK.

“It was a learning curve, for sure. After an hour of that show screening, my life changed. I was totally recognized and I’d never had that before,” Zeta-Jones continued.

Catherine Zeta-Jones And Her Husband Allegedly Experienced Marital Troubles Last Year







The actress and her heartthrob husband were in the news last August due to reports that they were experiencing a significant hurdle in their union following his decision to end his career in entertainment.

As noted by The Blast, sources close to the couple claimed that while Zeta-Jones was in support of him taking a step back from his career, she was concerned about the space she had enjoyed while he was just.

“She’s not begrudging him the right to give up his career, but knows it means they’ll spend more time together, and she’s not going to get the quiet and peace of mind she likes,” the source claimed.

The insider noted that Zeta-Jones and Douglas have enjoyed a unique arrangement in their marriage where the more space they gave each other, the fewer problems they had. In fact, the couple was allegedly living in separate homes, and it has worked well for Zeta-Jones.

The actress reportedly knows her husband being around her means he would require her to look after him, and she is trying to prevent that by encouraging him to attend events alone or travel.

The TV Personality’s Camp Cleared The Air On Alleged CNN Boycott

Zeta-Jones and Douglas’s son, Dylan Douglas, appeared on CNN last year, where he was seemingly stuck during a debate with Jennings, where they discussed the government shutdown in the United States.

Following the underwhelming outing, reports circulated that the actress and her partner were furious with the network that their son was floored on the show by Jennings. According to them, the interviewer crossed the line, and their son appeared on the show very unprepared for a debate of that nature.

However, a representative from the actress’ quarter refuted such a claim and explained that the couple supported accurate news reporting and were not aware of plans to boycott CNN. They expressed that Dylan himself had no reservations about appearing on CNN again or even watching the show.

Over the years, Dylan has created a career for himself in the industry as an actor and a producer who also hosts SiriusXM’s “Young American.”

Catherine Zeta-Jones Son Has New Requirements For His TV Appearances

The 56-year-old’s son has learned a few lessons from his appearance on CNN, and sources close to him shared that he has resolved to only appear on shows where he is adored. He has reportedly set his sights on some platforms that would provide him a very soft landing and not corner him with tough questions.

“CNN really spooked him. He felt exposed. He doesn’t want to feel that again,” the insider affirmed, adding that the mainstream cable network is currently off the young entertainer’s list of places to go.

However, one insider stated that Dylan still has some rough edges to iron out when it comes to the kind of appearance he thinks he is ready for, especially given that he is seeking visibility as a young politician. “He thinks he’s the next Rachel Maddow, just without the homework,” the source stressed.

Will Catherine Zeta Jones expand her circle to fit in more Hollywood vibes anytime soon?





