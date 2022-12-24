Menu
Zooey Deschanel & Jonathan Scott Take Her Kids To Museum On Christmas Eve: Photo

December 24, 2022
Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are spending some quality time with Zooey’s kids this Christmas Eve! The adorable couple — who are going into their fourth Christmas together — was spotted taking Zooey’s two children she shares with her ex-husband, Jacob Pechenik, to Los Angeles’ LACMA art museum on Dec. 24. They were accompanied by Zooey’s sister, actress Emily Deschanel.

Zooey, 42, has a 7-year-old daughter named Elsie and a 5-year-old son named Charlie who were both garbed in festive attire for the holiday outing. Elsie donned pink tights printed with holiday symbols such as Santa and snowmen under a red skirt with a pink and green cardigan on top that had Santa printed on it. Her younger brother looked adorable in pink pants and a red and navy blue flannel.

Zooey and Jonathan, 44, also dressed for the holiday. The actress wore a plaid skirt with a black sweater while her HGTV star beau had a cozy Christmas sweater on that had Rudolph’s face on the front. The pair appeared to be in good spirits as they interacted with the kids and waited for their car at the valet parking stand.

Last month, Zooey gushed about how “amazing” of a stepdad Jonathan is to her kids while speaking with TODAY. “I’m a magician, former clown, I can build stuff, I mean, pretty good,” the Property Brothers star said in reply to her compliment.

