Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

Zendaya & Tom Holland Grab Takeout On Low-Key NYC Date: Rare Photos

July 21, 2022
zendaya-&-tom-holland-grab-takeout-on-low-key-nyc-date:-rare-photos
Written by
0

View gallery

Zendaya and Tom Holland'Spider-Man: Homecoming' film premiere, After Party, Los Angeles, USA - 28 Jun 2017

Boston, MA - *EXCLUSIVE* - *PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE* - **WEB EMBARGO UNTIL 9 am PST on April 26, 2022** Zendaya and Tom Holland enjoy a casual day sightseeing and shopping in Boston Sunday afternoon. The Spiderman on screen and off screen lovebirds cut a stylish figure as they were seen strolling through the city and shopping at the Rolex store and Cartier on Newbury St. Zendaya kept cozy on a cool day in a great turtleneck sweater, casual grey trousers, sneakers and a fend crossbody bag as she held hands with Tom. The Spiderman star wore a lavender t-shirt and grey trousers for the outing. Pictured: Zendaya, Tom Holland BACKGRID USA 26 APRIL 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Patriot Pics / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Image Credit: ROKA / BACKGRID

Zendaya and Tom Holland enjoyed a rare public outing together in New York City on Wednesday, July 20. The young couple grabbed takeout food from a restaurant in the Big Apple with Tom’s brother, Harry Holland, 23. Zendaya, 25, held two to-go bags of food and a cold drink in her hand. The lovebirds and Harry seemingly enjoyed their meal at a hotel or an apartment nearby.

Zendaya & Tom HollandZendaya & Tom Holland in New York City on July 20 (Photo: ROKA / BACKGRID)

Zendaya and Tom, 26, dressed pretty low-key to grab their to-go meal. The Euphoria star wore a white T-shirt, which had colorful graphics on it, a pair of black sweatpants, and black and white Converse sneakers. She had her dark hair down and wore no makeup. Tom, meanwhile, sported a bright orange T-shirt and a pair of gray sweatpants.

The Spider-Man: No Way Home co-stars typically keep their romance private, though Zendaya did publicly gush over Tom on his 26th birthday on June 1. She shared a cute black-and-white photo of the couple, with a heartfelt tribute to her boyfriend. “Happiest of birthdays to the one who makes me the happiest,” Zendaya wrote.

Tom and Zendaya were the subject of romance rumors for years as they worked together on the Marvel movies. The pair finally went public with their romance when they were spotted kissing in a car in July 2021. Since then, they’ve gushed about their relationship and have supported each other in their careers. 

 » Read Full Article

About Author

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

Further Reading...

Maya Angelou Among Women Featured On New US Mint Quarters

October 13, 2021
olivia-rodrigo-reveals-the-meaningful-gift-taylor-swift-sent-her

Olivia Rodrigo Reveals the Meaningful Gift Taylor Swift Sent Her

March 3, 2021

Lupita Nyong’o Named Most Beautiful Of 2014

April 23, 2014