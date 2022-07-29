zendaya’s-siblings:-meet-her-5-brothers-&-sisters-from-oldest-to-youngest

View gallery

Zendaya is the talk of Tinseltown after the latest Emmy nomination roll call. The 25-year-old superstar was tapped for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama for her portrayal as troubled teen Rue in Euphoria once again, making her the youngest ever two-time acting nominee in the category. If that wasn’t enough, she also became the youngest woman ever to receive an Emmy nod for producing, as she serves as executive producer on the HBO drama. To top it off, the multihyphenate beauty landed another two nominations for writing the lyrics to “Elliot’s Song” and “I’m Tired” featured in Euphoria Season 2.

Of course, the amazing news follows the Oakland native’s success with her role as MJ in Spider-Man: No Way Home, the third movie in the Marvel franchise where Zendaya plays the love interest to her real-life boyfriend Tom Holland. The critically acclaimed blockbuster became the sixth highest-grossing film of all time!

And Zendaya will keep the ball rolling as she films the second part to the sci-fi saga Dune, prepares to get in the directing chair for Season 3 of Euphoria and takes notes from film icon Francis Ford Coppola for their upcoming project Megalopolis.

While she may now be one of the biggest names in Hollywood, when it comes to her family life, however, Zendaya keeps it out of the spotlight. Therefore, it may come as a surprise to fans to learn that she’s actually the youngest of six siblings.

