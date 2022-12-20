youtuber-airrack-teases-“exciting”-2023-plans-and-his-dream-collab

YouTuber Airrack Teases What’s to Come in 2023

While 2022 isn’t over quite yet, YouTuber Airrack’s mind is firmly in 2023.

The 25-year-old—whose real name is Eric Decker—has a lot to celebrate as he heads into the new year, crossing the 10 million YouTuber followers mark in November only to reach 11 million one month later. And according to the content creator, he’s just getting started.

I keep saying to all my YouTuber friends, ‘2023 is big. It’s a big year,'” Airrack exclusively told E! News. “You’re going to be seeing a lot more of me in a very literal sense. We have some really cool plans for the channel, some potentially daily content coming out in long form for YouTube.”

He added, “I’m super excited about it. We’ve been building a lot of stuff behind the scenes.”

Airrack is kicking things off right as the new year begins, making good on a promise to his fans—whom he calls the mafia.

“I promised the mafia that at 10 million subscribers we’d be throwing the world’s largest pizza party—and making literally the world’s largest pizza,” he explained. “So on January 18 at SoFi stadium, we’re making the world’s largest pizza.”

To pull off this record-breaking feat, Airrack turned to a trusted pizza brand, who will be on-hand for the occasion.

“I called out Pizza Hut earlier in the year since they’re my favorite pizza brand and begged them to help me make this pizza,” he shared. “And luckily six months ago, I got a call from Pizza Hut. They said, ‘Hey, we’re going to help you make this pizza.'”

Noting that he and his team have spent “well over a million dollars making the world’s largest pizza,” he added that the party is for followers across all platforms.

