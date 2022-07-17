you-won't-believe-how-wes-bergmann-spent-the-prize-money-from-his-the-challenge:-all-stars-win

The Challenge Returns, Baffling Brides & The One That Got Away

Remember when The Challenge star Wes Bergmann infamously told Johnny Bananas that he had “a BMW, a Porsche, a monster truck, and 30 companies” during Rivals II in 2013? Well, you can now add a Lamborghini to that iconic list.

Wes, one of the long-running MTV franchise’s most iconic personalities, added another impressive feat to his stacked resume: winning season three of The Challenge: All Stars, his first outing on the Paramount+ spinoff. After being dubbed the male winner—with Jonna Mannion nabbing a back-to-back victory for the females—the 37-year-old entrepreneur vowed to make a splashy purchase with his $250,000 prize. And Wes stayed true to his word, confirming to E! News that a very extravagant car is now in his garage.

“I know everyone’s playing for all sorts of different reasons,” The Real World: Austin veteran said, “but, like, hasn’t everyone always wanted a Lamborghini? I feel like it’s actually more responsible to buy a Lamborghini than it would be to support my family.”

But that wasn’t the only expense Wes made, as he actually paid to fly several of his fellow Challengers to his home in Kansas City to film an unofficial reunion, which is now available to watch online.

As for how much that cost, Wes admitted, “Tens of thousands of dollars!”

Paul Castillero/Paramount+

Of course, longtime viewers know Wes is all about delivering entertaining TV while subsequently dominating the game, both physically and politically—which, he said, always makes him “a bigger target” whenever he competes. But Wes is totally fine being on everyone’s radar because it gives him leeway to occasionally stir the pot.

» Read Full Article