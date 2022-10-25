see-jojo-siwa's-magical-transformation-into-harry-potter-character

JoJo Siwa Has “Moved On” From Candace Cameron Bure Drama

Ten points to Slytherin for JoJo Siwa‘s latest look.

The 19-year-old brought Halloween spirit to a new level in a hilarious Oct. 24 TikTok that showed her dressed up as the Draco Malfoy from the Harry Potter franchise. In the clip JoJo is sporting her bleach-blonde pixie cut slicked back with a black-and-green Slytherin Hogwarts robe, dark gray sweater and matching tie.

But the Nickelodeon alum didn’t just look the part—she also recreated a scene from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, where Tom Felton’s Draco first introduces himself to Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe)—and takes a moment to insult (Rupert Grint).

“This is Crabbe, and Goyle,” JoJo lip syncs in the video as Draco. “And I’m Malfoy. Draco Malfoy.”

In the film, Ron responds to Draco’s introduction with a snicker, so naturally, JoJo, as Draco, pretends to address the fellow wizard off-camera.

“Think my name’s funny, do you?” she asked. “I’ve no need to ask yours. Red hair and a hand-me-down robe? You must be a Weasley.”

Followers loved her reenactment of the character with one user saying, “Perfect perfect perfect!” and another writing, “Wow this is so good.”

JoJo’s girlfriend, TikToker Avery Cyrus, chimed in, commenting, “All the sudden I have a crush on Draco Malfoy.”

But the cosplay didn’t stop there. Earlier in the day, JoJo teased her jaw-dropping transformation in a TikTok. The Dancing with the Stars alum started off lip-syncing the words to Mariah Carey‘s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” before the screen cuts to her dressed in character mouthing the words “Draco Malfoy,” before winking at the camera.

