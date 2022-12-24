dwayne-johnson's-kids-gave-him-a-hilarious-holiday-makeover

Dwayne Johnson Shares Hilarious Story of His Kids’ Pranks

We bet Dwayne Johnson‘s kids are saying “you’re welcome” after this makeover.

On Dec. 23, the Black Adam actor revealed that his two young daughters with wife Lauren Hashian—Jasmine, 7, and Tiana, 4—gave him a festive makeover ahead of the Christmas weekend. After playfully calling his kids “tornados,” the Moana star wrote on Instagram, “By 8am they insisted on giving ‘Dwanta Claus a make over before Christmas.'”

He continued, “I haven’t seen myself in the mirror yet but if I look as cool as I FEEL RIGHT NOW, then I’M WINNING BABY.”

In the video uploaded to his account, Dwayne is seen wearing a Harley Quinn wig, tiara and pink makeup. After his daughters demanded that the wrestler-turned-A-lister needed to wear a tutu, Dwayne quipped, “I also need my dignity.”

It didn’t take long for the social media post to take off, with several of Dwayne’s followers weighing in on the comments. Olympian Lindsey Vonn wrote, “Wow that should be your new look.” Actor Josh Brolin even commented Christmas tree and lightning emojis.

Dwayne followed up the hilarious video with a closer look at his makeover, writing Dec. 24, “Lastly, the little tornados wanted Dwanta Claus to wear a tutu for his Christmas make over. But the tutu would only fit over ONE of Dwanta’s legs. So they scrapped the wig and wanted Dwanta to wear the tutu around HIS NECK like a scarf. But Dwanta’s head was so big we couldn’t get the tutu down to his neck so he was forced to wear it like a crown.”

