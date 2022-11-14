‘yellowstone’s-kelsey-asbille-breaks-down-monica’s-‘tremendous-loss’:-‘her-beliefs-have-been-shaken’-(exclusive)

View gallery

Monica, Kayce, and Tate Dutton suffered a terrible heartbreak in the Yellowstone season 5 premiere. After a car accident on the way to the hospital, Monica and Kayce’s second baby boy died shortly after birth. The loss left Monica and Kayce devastated.

HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Yellowstone star Kelsey Asbille about how Monica and Kayce will be moving forward from this tragedy. Kelsey revealed that a “real turning point” for Monica and John is ahead after Monica asks Kayce to bury their son at the ranch. Plus, she opened up about that beautifully poignant porch scene and her “unspoken trust” with Luke Grimes. Read our Q&A below:

Monica is no stranger to overcoming obstacles. She suffered that head injury, and now she’s lost her baby. It’s incredibly traumatic but in a different way from her head injury. Moving forward, how will she be dealing with all of her grief?

Kelsey Asbille: It’s such a tremendous loss. Monica’s someone who knows her identity. She stands strong in her identity as a mother, as a woman, as a part of her community. I think for the first time her beliefs have been shaken. You really probably see her at her worst. I think what’s really beautiful this season and one of my favorite moments in the season is actually Monica and John Dutton. It’s this really definitive moment where she chooses life and healing.

Speaking of John, Monica surprisingly asked Kayce if they could bury their son at the ranch.

