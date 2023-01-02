‘yellowstone’-recap:-jamie-&-beth-go-to-war-&-head-down-dangerous-roads

View gallery

The midseason finale of Yellowstone season 5 begins with Rip and Lloyd getting rid of Rowdy’s body while John waits in the car. On the way back, John asks Rip what Rowdy said about his daughter. Rip initially doesn’t want to say anything, but he later confirms it was something sexual. “Why did it bother you?” John asks.

John demands to know if there’s something going on between Rip and Beth. Rip doesn’t say a word, but his face gives away everything. “That sure makes things a lot clearer,” John says. When they’re both sitting by the fire, John talks to Rip about how he will have to give up everything for the ranch. “You will have a home ’til the day you die. Or when this ranch is no more,” John says.

John stresses that the ranch is worth fighting for and gives Rip a choice. “Didn’t know I had a choice,” Rip says. He chooses the ranch and gets branded.

In the present day, Jimmy is still working down at the 6666 Ranch and living a happy life with Emily. He’ll be seeing his Yellowstone buddies very soon.

Before he heads off to Helena, John shares another quiet moment with Monica. She thanks him for his words after her son died. “It helped me more than you know,” Monica says. John has a big ask for Monica while he’s away. He asks her to help watch over the ranch while he’s being the govenor and Rip is in Texas.

