‘yellowstone’-recap:-a-cowboy-dies-during-the-gathering-&-jamie-plots-against-john

Image Credit: Paramount Network

Episode 6 of Yellowstone season 5 begins right in the midst of the gathering. Beth is already bored and annoying the heck out of John. Rip jokes that she has a “mean streak as big as this valley.” Beth admits that she does not find the land in front of her beautiful. “I don’t like to share the things I find beautiful, you know what I mean?” she says to Rip. He replies, “Every time I look at you, I know exactly what you mean.”

Mo is at home with his family when he feels his entire house shake. He goes outside and sees military helicopters flying overhead. He gets into his car and follows them. It’s the police secret service. There’s an event going on that Rainwater and Mo didn’t know about. Mo tells one of the officers that they can’t have an event on Broken Rock land without approval from Rainwater. Police are killing all the stray dogs. Mo believes that the president of the United States is coming to town. Rainwater and Mo later learn that Angela set this up.

Sarah Plants The Seed To Take Down John Kelly Reilly and Kevin Costner in ‘Yellowstone.’ (Paramount Network)

Meanwhile, Jamie and Sarah can’t get enough of each other. Jamie still has a feeling Sarah has ulterior motives. She schools him and asks him why he’s not the governor of Montana. Sarah turns the conversation around with an ulterior motive: get Jamie elected governor, reinstate the lease, and push through the airport project. The look on Jamie’s shows he’s already thinking about it.

