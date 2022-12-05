‘yellowstone’-recap:-beth-gets-into-another-brutal-fight-&-john-makes-confession-about-his-kids

View gallery

Episode 5 of Yellowstone season 5 begins with another flashback. John is about to head out with Rip and Rowdy. Beth walks up and Rowdy shoots his shot by asking for a kiss. Beth struts passed Rowdy straight to Rip. She tells Rip to be careful. “See you when you get back,” Beth says. Rip quips, “I ain’t hard to find.”

In the present day, Beth is still obsessing over the past. “Do you ever think about us?” Beth asks Rip. He replies, “Us is all I think about.” She’s talking about when they were kids. “I think about now. I think about tomorrow, but I don’t give much thought to yesterday,” Rip says. Beth admits that “yesterday is what eats me.”

Beth confronts her father about giving Summer clemency. John explains that he only commuted Summer’s sentence, and she’s under house arrest for the rest of it. He thinks that he’ll be able to use Summer when it comes to understanding the dead wolves situation if it gets out of hand. Beth believes this is an all-around bad idea at the end of the day.

Jamie Digs Himself A Bigger Hole

Monica discovers Kayce crying on their front porch. He admits that he’s worried about Monica, his life, and his place in this world. Monica doesn’t want Kayce to quit his job, but Kayce doesn’t want the job to come between them. Monica tells Kayce that John called and invited them to the gathering. Monica thinks this will be a good break for all of them.

