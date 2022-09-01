would-denise-richards-rejoin-rhobh-with-lisa-rinna-still-on-the-show?-she-says…

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Denise Richards answered the question Bravo fans are dying to know: Would she return to the show, even if it meant starring alongside Lisa Rinna?

Has the time finally come for Denise Richards to revive her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills role?

She’s not ruling the opportunity out. In fact, the Wild Things actress told Jeff Lewis on his SiriusXM radio show that she’d “never say never” to rejoining the Bravo series—even with Lisa Rinna still on the show, despite rumors to the contrary.

“I would be fine with working with Lisa and filming with her,” Denise said Sept. 1. “I never said I wouldn’t go back because of her.”

The former friends of 20 years had a falling out on season 10 of RHOBH after Lisa relentlessly grilled Denise over an alleged hookup with Brandi Glanville, which Denise has always denied. She subsequently left the show, and while Lisa has since apologized for her behavior—albeit via text—Denise said she “could never be close friends with her” again.

Their RHOBH rift isn’t the only reason for that, though. “I’ve watched a few of the last episodes and seen how she’s been and how she is on social media,” Denise said, “and I just don’t agree with it. It’s hard to be friends with someone like that.”

And it’s something she would certainly keep in mind should she ever rejoin RHOBH. “With Lisa Rinna, she plays dirty and she can be really nasty,” the 51-year-old said,

