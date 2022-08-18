these-cute-&-flowy-shorts-will-help-you-survive-the-lingering-heat

Image Credit: Wayhome Studio/Adobe

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

While we’re getting ready for fall, let’s not be too hasty. Although we’re ready for cozy sweaters, chelsea boots and all things pumpkin spice flavored, we have to remember those in-between days. You know, days where the vibes are giving fall but the temperature is giving summertime. While we wait for the weather to catch up, it’s best to be prepared. No need to completely ditch your summer wardrobe yet.

A good, comfy and cute pair of shorts is great to have year-round. If you’re not wearing them while you’re out and about, it’s great to have a pair to lounge around the house. Thankfully, the AUTOMET Flowy Running Shorts provide a great option. Keep reading to get the details.

These comfortable shorts are made with super soft material. They feature a drawstring at the waist, letting you customize the fit. The breathable fabric is lightweight, so you can wear it during a scorching summer day or while you work out. Bonus, the material is also quick dry — if you are working up a sweat, you can do so with no worries.

If you’re someone who cares about versatility, these are the shorts for you. They have a high-waisted style that can easily be dressed up in a chic way when you pair a cropped t-shirt or sweater with them, alongside a spandex-type liner giving you the comfort of coverage.

For even more variety, these shorts are available in plenty of colors.

» Read Full Article