‘Willow’ TV Show: Everything To Know About Potential Release Date & More

September 27, 2022
Image Credit: Lucasfilm/Disney+

George Lucas‘ 1988 film Willow is getting its own television series on Disney+ and it’s sure to be a hit! The popular dark fantasy movie, which was released years after Lucas’ original Star Wars films were released, has a devoted following of fans and the new show promises to be an exciting continuation of the original, with some of its stars even returning. The first official trailer of the show, which can be seen below, was released in June 2022. Find out more about the show, including the release date, the cast and crew, and more below.

Release Date and Where to Watch

Willow is set to be released on Disney+ on Nov. 30, 2022. The plan for the series was first announced on the Star Wars Twitter account in 2020 and during Star Wars Celebration on May 26, it was revealed it would be on Disney+. There will be eight episodes total and its one of the most anticipated upcoming Disney series and TV shows in general.

Cast

Warwick Davis, who was in the 1988 film, is set to reprise his role as Willow Ufgood, a farmer-turned-sorcerer, in the series. When talking about his return as the character in the upcoming series, the actor told Radio Times he never thought there would be a show like this. “You know what, it’s weird to be able to talk about it now! It’s something which I never thought I would see happen,” he admitted to the outlet.

