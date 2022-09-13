will-ben-stiller-ever-act-in-severance?-he-says…

Would Ben Stiller Ever Join Cast of Severance?

Ben Stiller isn’t dying to become an employee of Lumon Industries.

Stiller, who produces and directed six episodes of Apple TV+’s Severance, exclusively told Live From E! at the 2022 Emmys that he’s content sticking behind the camera.

“I don’t know, I love directing it,” he said on the Sept. 12 red carpet. “I don’t want to mess with anything. We have an incredible cast, so right now I’m very happy.”

Severance garnered an impressive 14 Emmy nominations for its freshman season, including a nomination for Stiller for directing the episode “The Way We Are.”

The series also earned acting nominations for its stars Adam Scott, Christopher Walken and John Turturro. While Stiller isn’t eager to join them in front of the camera, his 20-year-old daughter Ella Stiller, who walked the red carpet with her father, actually might.

When asked if Ella could join the Severance cast in the future, Ben answered, “Definitely.”

Ella gushed about her father, saying she was “so proud” of him on his big night.

It also sounds like she’d be more than happy to join the impressive ensemble cast, telling Live From E!, “It’s like my favorite show. I’m obsessed.”

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

It wouldn’t be the first time that Ella and her father have joined forces. Ella appeared on an episode of the 2018 limited series Escape at Dannemora, of which Ben directed all seven episodes.

While we patiently await the second season of Severance, Ben recently revealed that resolution is on the horizon.

