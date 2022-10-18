Menu
Why Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber Decided to “Clear Up” Feud Rumors

October 18, 2022
After Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber publicly united, a source is exclusively telling E! News why they decided to put the rumored drama behind them once and for all. Come and get the details below.

Look at them now.

After years of rumored tension between Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber, the “Who Says” singer and the Rhode businesswoman—who is married to Selena’s ex Justin Bieber—sparked a social media frenzy by posing for photos together at the 2022 Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles on Oct. 15. Now, a source is telling E! News exclusively why Selena, 30, and Hailey, 25, decided to form a united front in spite of all the drama surrounding their personal lives.

“They were at the same event and were asked to take a photo together,” a source close to Selena shares with E! News. “They agreed and decided to clear up the rumors once and for all. They wanted to show that there’s really no hate between them and that they are both in a good place. It was a moment and an opportunity to put all of the noise behind them and they took it.”

The show of appreciation came just weeks after Hailey addressed the hate she receives online, specifically about the timeline of her and Justin’s relationship. (Hailey and Justin wed in Sept. 2018, just months after he reunited and seemingly split with Selena for the last time.)

“A lot of the hate and the perpetuation comes from like, ‘Oh, you stole [Justin],'” Hailey said of her critics on the Sept.

