why-rhobh's-garcelle-beauvais-is-ready-for-the-reunion:-“sick-of-this-bs”

Erika Jayne APOLOGIZES to Garcelle Beauvais on RHBOH

Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is far from over, but Garcelle Beauvais is already looking forward to the reunion.

The reality TV star said as much in an Aug. 4 tweet in response to a RHOBH After Show clip of Erika Jayne talking about her and Sutton Stracke—more specifically, how Sutton is the reason she and Garcelle haven’t been able to form a friendship.

“Because you go and clean up for Sutton, I can’t really get to know you better or develop a deeper friendship,” Erika said. “Sutton has fallen out with everyone in the group. You, Garcelle, cleaning up for her, people push back. They’re like, ‘I don’t want to deal with that.'”

Garcelle’s response? “Bring on the reunion!!!!” she tweeted. “Sick of this BS.”

Erika attempted to make a similar argument on RHOBH, telling Garcelle that Sutton is a “liability.” However, that only furthered the rift between the two.

Sutton, meanwhile, didn’t even understand the attempted dig. “That is one of the most ironic statements I think I’ve ever heard in my life coming from Erika, that I am a liability,” Sutton said on the after show. “Does she know what that word means?”

Added Garcelle, “It just doesn’t make sense.”

That doesn’t mean the BFFs aren’t angry that Erika said it. As Sutton put it, “I’m mad because Garcelle is my friend—a good friend—and to try to snake through and pull us apart, that pisses me off. And it’s not gonna work.”

Calling out Erika, she continued,

