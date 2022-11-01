leni-klum-reflects-on-first-appearance-at-heidi-klum’s-halloween-party

23 of Heidi Klum’s Most OUTRAGEOUS Halloween Costumes

Spooky good things come to those who wait.

For Leni Klum, it’s been impossible to ignore her mom Heidi Klum‘s epic Halloween costumes over the years. After all, she has earned the title of Queen of Halloween thanks to her countless head-turning looks.

But on Oct. 31, Leni, 18, was finally able to attend her mom’s 21st annual Halloween party for the very first time. And yes, it was everything she hoped for and more.

“I’ve been begging my mom for years to come here and I’m literally so excited that I can go inside,” she told E! News in an exclusive interview. “I’m excited to party and to dance. I want to see her in person.”

After arriving at Sake No Hana in New York City, Leni was able to channel Michelle Pfeiffer‘s iconic Catwoman character from 1992’s Batman Returns on the red carpet. As for the moment she saw her mom dressed as a worm, it’s safe to say things got a little slimy.

“I would still love you if you were a worm,” Leni wrote on Instagram after hugging her mom in a costume you have to see to believe.

Before any makeup was applied and photos were taken, Leni said she received a piece of advice from her Mom about mastering the art of Halloween.

“‘Have the best day of your life’ is what she told me,” Leni recalled to E! News, “and I will.”

Keep scrolling to seem more unforgettable Halloween costumes from Heidi,

