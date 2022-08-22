Why Laura Whitmore Is Exiting Her Love Island U.K. Hosting Role

Love Island USA: Is There Still a Future for Mady & Andy?

Love Island U.K. was no longer a match for Laura Whitmore.

Laura, who took over as host of the buzzy dating reality show in January 2020, announced her exit from the show in an Instagram post Aug. 22.

“I won’t be hosting the next series of Love Island,” she wrote. “There are certain elements of the show I’ve found very difficult that cannot be changed some due to the format, including the flying back and forth to South Africa along with my new conflicting projects.”

In total, Laura has hosted three seasons of the show.

“I wish it was still possible but know you’ll be in safe hands,” Whitmore continued. “I was only planning to fill in for Caroline for a series and it turned into 3 series. I hope I did you proud, Caroline.”

Laura took over hosting duties from close friend Caroline Flack, who died by suicide in February 2020.

“Laura has been a fantastic host across the last three series of the show,” network ITV said in a statement to E! News. “We are so grateful for everything she has brought to the programme but understand and respect her decision, and we look forward to working with her on upcoming ITV projects.”

Laura is set to make her West End stage debut on Sept. 6th in a play called 2:22 A Ghost Story. In July, she also teased an upcoming television project called Laura Whitmore Investigates.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Montblanc

In December,

