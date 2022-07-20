why-chloe-kim-is-taking-a-mental-health-break-before-the-next-olympics

Chloe Kim’s Young Hollywood Crush Is…

At just 22 years old, Chloe Kim has made America proud by winning two Olympic gold medals in women’s halfpipe. But more than five months after competing in Beijing, the athlete is pressing pause on competitions and focusing on herself.

“Everyone’s mental health journey is different but for me, I’m acknowledging how beautifully difficult the past couple years have been for me,” she exclusively shared with E! News. “Whether it be training, competing and trying to be as perfect as I possibly could be on the mountain.”

Chloe said she’s “totally good right now” and regularly participating in therapy. But after a well-deserved Olympic win, the athlete simply wanted to breathe before she got back on the mountain.

“It’s just knowing that it could get overwhelming if I just went right back into it into another season,” she said. “I’m just basically being a little cautious. I’m just putting myself first and just knowing that I can’t handle it right now. I’m taking some time off. I’m going on vacation. It will be good.”

At the same time, Chloe can’t help but still get a little competitive. On July 16, she participated in the MGM Rewards MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game. And on July 20, she will be attending the 2022 ESPYS, where she could win Best Athlete in Women’s Action Sports.

“There’s so many other incredible athletes nominated for that award,” Chloe told E! News at the Dodger Stadium event over the weekend. “I’m just happy to go and be part of the vibe. It’s always such an honor and it’s always such a great time.

