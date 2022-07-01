Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

Why Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess Had a “Hard” Time Choosing Baby Boy's Name

July 1, 2022
why-brian-austin-green-and-sharna-burgess-had-a-“hard”-time-choosing-baby-boy's-name
Written by
0

Brian Austin Green & Sharna Burgess Welcome BABY BOY!

Brian Austin Green almost didn’t make it to his movie premiere—but he got some encouragement from Sharna Burgess.

Hours before the actor stepped out to attend the Los Angeles screening of Last the Night, the couple announced the arrival of their first child together. “Zane Walker Green born 6/28 at 12:12,” Brian tweeted June 30 along with a photo of the newborn’s hand. Sharna shared the same sweet snap to her Instagram, captioning her post, “My heart is now forever outside of my body.” 

While this is the Dancing With the Stars pro’s first child, Brian is also dad to kids Noah, 9, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 5, who he shares with ex-wife Megan Fox. He and ex Vanessa Marcil are also parents to 20-year-old Kassius.

Though he did make it to his film premiere, held at the Fine Arts Theater in Beverly Hills, Brian told E! News it was hard saying goodbye to Zane. “Sharna was the one that forced me to come here,” he shared. “She was like, ‘I’m fine. You can’t miss this. You need to go.'”

As for how the duo decided on the name Zane, Brian said they ended up compromising on the moniker. 

“You know, naming boys is hard,” he noted. “And finding a name that goes well with Green is really hard. So, I like the name Walker. Sharna liked the name Zane, and we kept going back and forth between the two as first names.”

Then, Brian continued, “I finally came to the conclusion one day of,

 » Read Full Article

About Author

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

Further Reading...

covid-isn't-scaring-hoards-of-christmas-travelers-at-airports

COVID Isn't Scaring Hoards of Christmas Travelers at Airports

December 19, 2020
beyonce-rocks-a-curve-hugging-leather-mini-dress

Beyoncé Rocks A Curve-Hugging Leather Mini Dress

March 15, 2021

Kodaline Coming Up For Air

April 21, 2015