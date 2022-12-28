whoopi-goldberg-apologizes-after-repeating-“hurtful”-holocaust-remarks

Whoopi Goldberg on Movie Roles: “People Are Not Asking”

Whoopi Goldberg is clarifying her view.

After The View co-host appeared to double down on the controversial comments she made about the Holocaust earlier this year, Goldberg released a statement clearing up her thoughts on the subject.

“Recently while doing press in London, I was asked about my comments from earlier this year,” the 67-year-old said in a statement to E! News on Dec. 27. “I tried to convey to the reporter what I had said and why, and attempted to recount that time.”

Goldberg’s statement continued, “It was never my intention to appear as if I was doubling down on hurtful comments, especially after talking with and hearing people like rabbis and old and new friends weighing in. I’m still learning a lot and believe me, I heard everything everyone said to me.”

The Oscar winner also affirmed that she believes that the “Holocaust was about race” and said her support for the Jewish community “has not wavered and never will.”

“I am still as sorry now as I was then that I upset, hurt and angered people,” the statement concluded. “My sincere apologies again, especially to everyone who thought this was a fresh rehash of the subject. I promise it was not. In this time of rising antisemitism, I want to be very clear when I say that I always stood with the Jewish people and always will.”

ICYMI, the talk show host came under fire after saying the Holocaust was “not about race” but rather “about man’s inhumanity to man” during a discussion on the Jan. 31 episode of The View.

