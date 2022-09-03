violet-grohl:-5-things-about-dave-grohl’s-daughter,-16,-who-performed-at-taylor-hawkins-tribute

View gallery

Image Credit: Chris Pizzello/AP/Shutterstock

Dave Grohl clearly has musical talent running through his blood as he is the founder of the band Foo Fighters and was the drummer for legendary rock group Nirvana. The 53-year-old superstar has collected a myriad of accolades over the years — including being called one of the most influential rock musicians of the last 20 years by Classic Rock Drummers co-author Ken Micallef, — but perhaps one of his greatest achievements happened at home: welcoming three children with his wife of over 20 years, producer/director Jordyn Blum.

Dave Grohl and his daughter Violet have amazing musical talents. (Drew Altizer Photography/Shutterstock)

“I used to tour nine months out of the year, now I don’t like being away from my kids for more than 12 days,” he told Time, referencing his girls Violet, 16, Harper, 13, and Ophelia, 8. “It’s changed everything that I do. When you have kids, you see life through different eyes. You feel love more deeply and are maybe a little more compassionate.”

While it remains to be seen if he has passed those rock star genes on to his youngest daughters Harper and Ophelia, Dave has definitely found his musical mini-me in his eldest girl Violet. Find out more about the burgeoning lead singer, below!

Where was Violet born? Violet Grohl performs at the 31st annual MusiCares Person of the Year benefit gala. (Chris Pizzello/AP/Shutterstock)

Dave and Jordyn welcomed Violet Maye Grohl on April 15, 2006 in Los Angeles, per IMDB. It wasn’t until 12 years later that Violet let the world have a peek at her natural singing talents.

