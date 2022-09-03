Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

Violet Grohl: 5 Things About Dave Grohl’s Daughter, 16, Who Performed At Taylor Hawkins Tribute

September 3, 2022
violet-grohl:-5-things-about-dave-grohl’s-daughter,-16,-who-performed-at-taylor-hawkins-tribute
Written by
0

View gallery

Violet Grohl, Dave Grohl and Ophelia Saint Grohl Dave Grohl out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 16 Feb 2020

Dave Grohl, Rami Jaffee, Violet Maye Grohl 'Bring Change to Mind' annual gala, San Francisco, USA - 17 Oct 2019

Dave Grohl with wife Jordyn Blum and daughters Violet Maye and Harper Willow Dave Grohl and family in Studio City, Los Angeles, America - 17 Jul 2011

Image Credit: Chris Pizzello/AP/Shutterstock

Dave Grohl clearly has musical talent running through his blood as he is the founder of the band Foo Fighters and was the drummer for legendary rock group Nirvana. The 53-year-old superstar has collected a myriad of accolades over the years — including being called one of the most influential rock musicians of the last 20 years by Classic Rock Drummers co-author Ken Micallef, — but perhaps one of his greatest achievements happened at home: welcoming three children with his wife of over 20 years, producer/director Jordyn Blum.

Dave Grohl and Violet Dave Grohl and his daughter Violet have amazing musical talents. (Drew Altizer Photography/Shutterstock)

“I used to tour nine months out of the year, now I don’t like being away from my kids for more than 12 days,” he told Time, referencing his girls Violet, 16, Harper, 13, and Ophelia, 8. “It’s changed everything that I do. When you have kids, you see life through different eyes. You feel love more deeply and are maybe a little more compassionate.”

While it remains to be seen if he has passed those rock star genes on to his youngest daughters Harper and Ophelia, Dave has definitely found his musical mini-me in his eldest girl Violet. Find out more about the burgeoning lead singer, below!

Where was Violet born? Violet Grohl performs Violet Grohl performs at the 31st annual MusiCares Person of the Year benefit gala. (Chris Pizzello/AP/Shutterstock)

Dave and Jordyn welcomed Violet Maye Grohl on April 15, 2006 in Los Angeles, per IMDB. It wasn’t until 12 years later that Violet let the world have a peek at her natural singing talents.

 » Read Full Article

About Author

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

Further Reading...

hair-salons-secretly-taking-clients,-risk-losing-licenses-amid-pandemic

Hair Salons Secretly Taking Clients, Risk Losing Licenses Amid Pandemic

May 23, 2020

This Might Be the Most Frustrating Round of Wheel of Fortune Ever

March 2, 2022
11-mlb-players-who-are-all-star-dads-off-the-baseball-field

11 MLB Players Who Are All-Star Dads Off the Baseball Field

June 20, 2020