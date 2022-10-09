tom-glynn-carney:-5-things-to-know-about-the-new-aegon-in-‘house-of-the-dragon’

View gallery

Image Credit: HBO

House of the Dragon is jumping forward in time yet again, and the series will introduce fans to the actors who will play Alicent Hightower, Rhaenyra Targaryen, and Daemon Targaryen’s kids from here on out. Tom Glynn-Carney will be assuming the key role of Prince Aegon Targaryen, Rhaenyra’s half-brother and her biggest challenge when it comes to the Iron Throne.

Tom has had notable roles before, but House of the Dragon will undeniably be his breakout moment. Aegon is about to step into center stage in a major way. HollywoodLife has rounded up everything you need to know about this 27-year-old rising star.

Tom Glynn-Carney as Prince Aegon Targaryen. (HBO) 1. Tom plays the adult version of Aegon Targaryen.

Tom’s first appearance in House of the Dragon is in episode 8. This will be the final significant time jump in the series. The younger version of Aegon, King Viserys and Alicent Hightower’s oldest son, was played by Ty Tennant. Viserys and Alicent’s kids are now being played by new actors: Ewan Mitchell as Aemond, Phia Saban as Helaena, and Tom as Aegon.

Tom admitted that the role of Aegon is a “much darker role” for him. “It’s a very, very complex character,” Tom told Wonderland magazine. “One minute we love him, the next we hate him, but I’m really enjoying that sort of back and forth aspect of the role. It’s a tricky thing to play,

