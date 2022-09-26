taylor-hale:-5-things-to-know-about-the-historic-‘big-brother’-season-24-winner

View gallery

Image Credit: CBS

Season 24 of Big Brother was a wild ride from start to finish. Taylor Hale was a fan favorite from the start, with fans cheering on the 27-year-old all season long. The September 24 finale ended with Taylor nabbing the $750,000 cash prize.

So, who is Taylor Hale? Here are 5 things to know about the standout contestant who won season 24.

1. Taylor won Big Brother season 24.

Taylor has made Big Brother history. She became the first Black woman to win a non-celebrity edition of Big Brother. The competition came down to Taylor and Monte Taylor. Taylor prevailed with an epic 8-1 jury win over Monte. After a roller-coaster season, this victory for Taylor is extra sweet.

Taylor Hale (Photo: CBS) 2. Taylor is a personal stylist.

Taylor works as a personal stylist, according to her bio on CBS. That’s not surprising, considering she’s always serving looks with her outfit choices on her Instagram. When she entered the Big Brother house on July 6, Taylor wore a stunning turquoise dress that complimented her skinny figure.

3. She won Miss Michigan.

Taylor started her pageant career competing for Miss District of Columbia USA in 2017, finishing in the top 15. Four years later, she was crowned Miss Michigan USA in 2021. Taylor went on to compete in Miss USA but didn’t place, though she was named Miss Congeniality 2021.

4. She describes herself as ‘very optimistic.’

In her Big Brother pregame interview with Parade,

