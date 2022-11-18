roslyn-singleton:-5-things-to-know-about-the-‘agt’-fan-favorite-dead-at-39

View gallery

Roslyn Singleton gained famed in 2020 after her husband shared a video of himself serenading her before her brain surgery

Roslyn Singleton succumbed to brain cancer at the age of 39 in Nov. 2022

Roslyn served in the United States Navy and owned a business based on her faith

Roslyn Singleton, known for appearing on Season 16 of America’s Got Talent and The Ellen DeGeneres Show, died on Tuesday, Nov. 15 after undergoing several rounds of brain cancer treatment. She was 39 years old. “WELL DONE!! Our wife earned her wings yesterday while peacefully sleeping right at home where she wanted to be,” her husband, Ray Singleton, who auditioned for AGT, wrote in an Instagram post confirming her death. “This road ahead is going to be INCREDIBLY long & difficult!”

“She taught us all SOMETHING…She’s where we’re all trying to get one day so no need to be sad!” he continued. “Now we celebrate her legacy, her impact, her story & HER SPIRIT! She will LIVE FOREVER!! #LongLiveRos”.

Roslyn and Ray Singleton chat with Ellen DeGeneres (Photo: The Ellen DeGeneres Show)

The couple rose to fame in 2020 after Ray shared a video of himself singing Daniel Caesar’s “Get You” to Roslyn before she underwent brain surgery. The video went viral, landing the couple a spot on Ellen. After that, Ray auditioned for America’s Got Talent. Read on to learn five things about Roslyn Singleton and her history with brain cancer.

