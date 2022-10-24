Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

Rojean Kar: 5 Things To Know About Woman Who Travis Scott Denied Cheating On Kylie Jenner With

October 24, 2022

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott61st Annual Grammy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 10 Feb 2019

Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were seen arriving for a romantic dinner at Lucky's in Malibu. Pictured: Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott BACKGRID USA 14 AUGUST 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

“A lot of weird sh-t going on,” Travis Scott posted on Oct. 23, amid a round of rumors that he cheated on Kylie Jenner with Instagram model Rojean Kar. After Rojean posted an Instagram Story of her seemingly hanging out on Travis’s production set, the 31-year-old rapper took to his social media to shut down the buzzing over any alleged infidelity. “An uninvited person was sneaking photos on what was supposed to be a closed set what I was directing a video,” wrote Travis. “I’m saying this for the last time: I don’t know this person. I’ve never been with this person. So please stop with the continuous cyber games and the fictional storytelling.”

After a short break apart, Travis and Kylie rekindled their love in 2021 as they welcomed their second child together. Since then, things have been going strong, with the two going on date nights together. So, who is this person that Travis claims he doesn’t know? Who is Rojean Kar?

Kylie and Travis (Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock) Rojean Refuted Travis’s Denial

 “What we’re not gonna do is we’re not gonna lie on me,” Rojean said in a series of videos posted to her Instagram Story, per Cosmopolitan. “I pretended I didn’t know you, went along with whatever f-cking narrative… no matter how much bullsh-t I got from it. But to say you don’t know me and you’ve never been with me when you’ve definitely been with me, when everybody’s seen you with me,

 » Read Full Article

