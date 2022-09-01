robert-aramayo:-5-things-about-the-‘game-of-thrones’-alum-playing-elrond-in-‘lotr’-series

View gallery

Image Credit: Ben Rothstein/Prime Video

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power features a stellar ensemble cast, which includes Robert Aramayo. The 30-year-old British actor stars as one of the most important Lord of the Rings characters in the new Prime Video series premiering on September 2.

You might be wondering: who is Robert Aramayo? If you like Game of Thrones, you’ve definitely seen him before. From his pivotal Game of Thrones role to his background, here’s what you need to know about The Rings of Power breakout star.

Robert Aramayo at ‘The Rings of Power’ premiere. (James Veysey/Shutterstock) 1. Robert plays Elrond in The Rings of Power.

Robert has the key role of Elrond in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The role was previously played by Hugo Weaving in The Lord of the Rings films. Elrod is a half-elf who is writing speeches for the elven king when the show premieres. Robert hinted that the series will explore the complicated family dynamics Elrond is dealing with. “He’s got a complicated relationship with his dad, with what he achieved. His dad saved the world, his mum saved the world, his brother created Númenor. It’s a lot of pressure on young Elrond,” Robert told Variety.

2. Robert played young Ned Stark in Game of Thrones.

This isn’t Robert’s first go-round with a wildly popular fandom.

» Read Full Article