r’bonney-gabriel-(miss-texas):-5-things-to-know-about-2022’s-miss-usa-winner

View gallery

Image Credit: Courtesy of FYI

R’Bonney Gabriel had everyone’s attention on Oct. 3, when she was crowned the 2022 Miss USA during the live broadcast of the popular pageant. The 28-year-old beauty, who represented Texas, looked gorgeous in a sparkly gold gown and dangling earrings as she accepted the top honor with a crown and bouquet of flowers. She looked shocked and thrilled as she walked down the runway of the show and waved and blew kisses to the excited crowd.

R’Bonney Gabriel being crowned Miss USA. (Courtesy of FYI)

So, just who is R’Bonney and how did she work her way to the iconic role of Miss USA? Find out more about her below.

R’Bonney is the first Asian American woman to represent Miss Texas USA.

She made history when she stepped out on the stage the night of the Miss USA pageant and now that she’s won, she will go on to make history at the Miss Universe pageant. R’Bonney was crowned Miss Texas USA this past summer, which can be seen in the video above, and it qualified her to represent her state at this year’s Miss USA. Averie Bishop, an Asian American from Dallas, TX, also made history as the first Asian American woman to be crowned Miss Texas America and will go on to compete in the Miss America pageant in Dec. The ladies’ achievements are a big deal and show how far the country has come since there was a point in time when “non-white” women were banned from competing in pageants.

She is Filipina. » Read Full Article