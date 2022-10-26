ncuti-gatwa:-5-things-to-know-about-the-‘sex-education’-star-playing-the-15th-doctor-in-‘doctor-who’

View gallery

Image Credit: Scott Garfitt/Shutterstock for BAFTA

Ncuti Gatwa has been cast as the 15th Doctor in the British series ‘Doctor Who’.

He’s known for his role as Eric Effiong in the Netflix show ‘Sex Education’.

Ncuti will star in the live-action ‘Barbie’ movie.

Ncuti Gatwa is the new leading man in the Doctor Who franchise. The 30-year-old actor has been cast as the 15th Doctor in the British sci-fi series that’s been airing for six decades. Ncuti will step into the role in 2023 after David Tennent returns as the 14th Doctor for a 60th anniversary special, following Jodie Whittaker‘s exit from the franchise. The BBC announced Ncuti was joining the series back in May 2022.

“Sometimes talent walks through the door and it’s so bright and bold and brilliant, I just stand back in awe and thank my lucky stars,” showrunner Russell T. Davies said about Ncuti playing the regenerating Time Lord. “Ncuti dazzled us, seized hold of the Doctor and owned those TARDIS keys in seconds.”

Find out all about the actor who will be playing Doctor Who on the quintessential British sci-fi show, below.

1. Ncuti is from Rwanda

Ncuti, which is pronounced ‘SHOO-tee,’ was born on October 15, 1992 in Rwanda and raised in Scotland. In 2013, he graduated with a Bachelors in Acting from the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland in Glasgow.

2. He’s the first Black lead in the ‘Doctor Who’ franchise

Ncuti will be the first Black actor to lead the British sci-fi show,

