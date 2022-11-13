michael-boulos:-5-things-to-know-about-tiffany-trump’s-husband

Michael Boulos married Tiffany Trump after a near two year engagement on Nov. 12 at Mar-a-Lago in Florida

The couple began dating in 2018, and became engaged in Jan. 2021

He is set to inherit billions from his family’s business in Lagos, Boulos Enterprises

Tiffany Trump, who is the youngest daughter of former President Donald Trump is a married woman! The 29-year-old walked down the aisle with her fiancé of over a year Michael Boulos, 24, at her father’s Mar-A-Lago estate in Palm Beach, FL on Saturday, Nov. 12 (despite a weather fiasco). The blonde looked absolutely radiant in floor length Elie Saab gown with a mermaid cut skirt, conservative long sleeves and an elegant scoop cut neck.

Tiffany announced that she was she was engaged to Michael back in January 2021. She posted a beautiful photo of herself and her now husband standing in a corridor outside the White House with a diamond ring sparkling on her left hand.

“It has been an honor to celebrate many milestones, historic occasions and create memories with my family here at the White House, none more special than my engagement to my amazing fiancé Michael! Feeling blessed and excited for the next chapter,” she captioned her January 19 post. Here’s five things you should know about Michael, the guy Tiffany is now married to.

He grew up in Lagos, Nigeria.

It may have been awkward when Tiffany brought Michael home to meet the family for the first time. Nigeria is one of the places that President Trump famously called a “sh*thole country” during a 2018 meeting with senators.

» Read Full Article