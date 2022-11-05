Melanie Martin: 5 Things About Aaron Carter’s Ex-Fiancée After His Tragic Death

View gallery

Image Credit: Arlene Richie/Shutterstock

Melanie Martin is best known as Aaron Carter’s on-again, off-again girlfriend.

She and Aaron welcomed a baby son, Prince, in 2021.

Aaron, 34, was found unresponsive by Melanie and pronounced dead by police on Nov. 5, 2022.

Melanie Martin was Aaron Carter‘s on-again, off-again girlfriend and former fiancee at the time of his death at the age of 34 on Nov. 5. She was also the one to reportedly find him unresponsive in the bathtub at his home in Lancaster, CA before he was pronounced dead by police. The blonde beauty shared an 11-month-old son, Prince, with the singer, and made headlines over the years due to their tumultuous relationship.

Find out more about Melanie and her relationship with Aaron below.

Melanie worked as a bartender before dating Aaron.

Melanie, who was reportedly born in Bulgaria, worked as a bartender before she gained fame for dating Aaron. It’s unclear when she moved to the United States but she has seemed to be in the area a long time. She went on to become an Instagram influencer/model and once launched a lash line called Love Lashes amid her romance with Aaron. She also “dabbled in porn,” according to The Sun. Since then, however, she has remained pretty private about her personal life and recently deleted her social media account.

When did Melanie and Aaron start dating? Melanie and Aaron at an event. (Arlene Richie/Shutterstock)

It’s unknown where the former couple met, but they began dating around Jan.

» Read Full Article