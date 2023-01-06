mallory-edens:-5-things-about-bucks-owner’s-daughter-who’s-been-linked-to-aaron-rodgers

View gallery

In 2023, the internet speculated whether Aaron Rodgers and Mallory Edens were dating.

Aaron and Mallory attended a December 2022 Milwaukee Bucks game together.

Mallory is the daughter of Wes Edens, one of the Bucks’ co-owners.

Aaron Rodgers caused a stir when he turned 39 in December 2022. The NFL champion and Green Back Packers quarterback attended a Milwaukee Bucks game, sitting courtside next to Mallory Edens, the daughter of Bucks co-owner, billionaire Wes Edens. Mallory, 26, seemed to enjoy herself as she sat next to Rodgers, who was single after splitting from Shailene Woodley in April 2022 for a second time. Rodgers and Woodley, 31, called off their engagement that February but attempted a futile second shot at love shortly after.

While Aaron and Mallory haven’t made any remarks about their “status,” that didn’t stop some rumors from starting over a possible romance. With the 8-8 Packers hoping to salvage the 2022-23 season by clinching a playoff spot, Rodgers’ mind may be focused on other things than love. But, with that said, here’s what you need to know about his latest (alleged) flame.

She’s The Daughter Of A Billionaire.

Mallory’s father is Wes Edens, who teamed up with Marc Lasry to purchase the Bucks in 2014. The pair paid $550 to Herb Kohl and promised to keep the team in Wisconsin — which they have. Wes is also the co-founder of Fortress Investment Group. He got his start in 1987 at Lehman Brothers, working his way up to partner and managing director until 1993.

