John Hartman: 5 Things To Know About The Doobie Brothers Drummer Dead At 72

September 23, 2022
Image Credit: Pat Johnson/Shutterstock

Doobie Brothers cofounder and drummer John Hartman died on Thursday, Sept. 22 at the age of 72. The Twitter account for the current Doobie Brothers, who are currently on tour, announced the sad news. “Today we are thinking of John Hartman, or Little John to us,” the statement began. “John was a wild spirit, great drummer and showman during his time in the Doobies. He was also a close friend for many years and an intricate part of the band personality!” A cause of death was not immediately given.

pic.twitter.com/abBbonXxIe

— The Doobie Brothers (@TheDoobieBros) September 22, 2022

Born in Virginia in 1950, music was always a part of John’s life. In fact, he moved to California when he was just 19 to pursue music, a move that worked wonders for him. Read on to learn more about the original Doobie Brothers drummer.

John Hartman Started The Doobie Brothers By Chance

When an eager John set out for northern California in 1969, he planned to join the special reunion of the band Moby Grape, per the Doobie Brothers’ website. While that didn’t work out, a member of Moby Grape introduced John to local singer/songwriter Tom Johnston, and they immediately hit it off. The duo started playing local bars in the Bay Area, and they eventually met and subsequently added singer/guitarist Pat Simmons to the band. While their first album didn’t see much success, their sophomore album, Toulouse Street, became a huge hit and set the band up for stardom. Some of their most popular songs to date are “Listen to the Music” and “Black Water”.

 » Read Full Article

