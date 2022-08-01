hayden-markowitz:-5-things-to-know-about-the-controversial-‘bachelorette’-contestant

View gallery

Image Credit: ABC

Hayden Markowitz opted to continue his Bachelorette journey with Rachel Recchia, as opposed to Gabby Windey, on the show’s July 25 episode. He made his decision clear during a one-on-one conversation with Gabby, where he told her that his morals aligned better with Rachel’s. He also referred to Gabby as “rough around the edges” during the conversation.

Although Gabby was hurt by Hayden’s choice of words, Rachel felt a connection with him. She decided to give him a rose at the rose ceremony, making him one of her nine men for the remainder of the season. However, Hayden rubbed a lot of Bachelorette viewers the wrong way, and has become a controversial contestant on the show’s 19th season. Learn more about him below:

Hayden Markowitz’s ‘Bachelorette’ headshot. (ABC) 1. What Does Hayden Markowitz Do?

Hayden’s ABC bio lists his career as a “Leisure Executive” in Florida. He actually is the CEO of a rental property company called 30A Rental Properties. 30A is a collection of beach towns located along County Road 30A in western Florida. He founded the company in 2013, and manages various properties amidst the scenic area. In addition to running 30A Rental Properties, Hayden has also worked as a realtor at various companies since 2012.

2. Hayden Is A Dog Dad

Hayden is the ultimate dog lover and is looking for a partner who also loves four-legged friends. He has a dog named Rambo, and says they are a “package deal” in his ABC bio.

» Read Full Article