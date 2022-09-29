Menu
Firerose: 5 Things About Billy Ray Cyrus’ Reported Fiancée

September 28, 2022
Billy Ray Cyrus, 61, is reportedly engaged to singer Firerose, after she was spotted with a diamond ring on her Instagram on Sept. 13. Although neither of them has publicly confirmed the news, it comes as a bit of a surprise since Billy was married to Tish Cyrus, 55, for 28 years. Now five months after the news of their split, Billy has moved on to a singer from Australia. Keep reading to learn five things about Firerose!

1. Firerose Was Born In Australia

Firerose, whose age is unknown, was born and raised in Sydney, Australia, according to her website. She also grew up in a family of symphony musicians. Prior to moving to Los Angeles to pursue a career in music, Firerose graduated from the Newtown School for the Performing Arts in Sydney. Her website also states that some of her biggest inspirations include Sia, Alanis Morisette and Australian rock bands Powderfinger, INXS, and Silverchair.

2. She Is A Singer

Having grown up around music, it is no surprise that Firerose eventually wanted to pursue a career as a singer. She wanted to become a singer from the moment she could “literally talk and breathe”, her website states. “I always believed that my purpose on earth was fulfilled by music,” she said in an interview on her site. She also added that “helping people” through her music means a lot to her. “I write from a place in my soul that’s unexplainable and I’m incredibly grateful for this gift that allows me to touch people so profoundly.”

Some of her hit songs include “New Day”,

